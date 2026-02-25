FIITJEE to begin ‘proportionate’ fee refunds from late June 2026

FIITJEE today informed parents of students affected by the 2025 suspension of offline classes at certain centres that proportionate fee refunds will begin from late June 2026. According to the institute, the refund process will be handled exclusively by the corporate office in Delhi, with no involvement of local centres.

In its communication to parents, the institute stated that exact details of individual refund amounts will be shared by June 15, 2026. A dedicated email ID will be activated from June 16, 2026, for parents seeking clarification or follow-up in case of delays.

Earlier in August 2024, several FIITJEE centres abruptly suspended offline classes, citing a ‘force majeure’ situation caused by external developments and financial strain, which led to a transition of students to the FIITJEE eSchool online platform. This disruption was part of a larger crisis involving salary delays and centre closures that eventually forced the institute into a massive restructuring under the FIITJEE Universe framework.