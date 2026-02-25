FIITJEE to begin ‘proportionate’ fee refunds from late June 2026

FIITJEE today informed parents of students affected by the 2025 suspension of offline classes at certain centres that proportionate fee refunds will begin from late June 2026. According to the institute, the refund process will be handled exclusively by the corporate office in Delhi, with no involvement of local centres.
In its communication to parents, the institute stated that exact details of individual refund amounts will be shared by June 15, 2026. A dedicated email ID will be activated from June 16, 2026, for parents seeking clarification or follow-up in case of delays.
Earlier in August 2024, several FIITJEE centres abruptly suspended offline classes, citing a ‘force majeure’ situation caused by external developments and financial strain, which led to a transition of students to the FIITJEE eSchool online platform. This disruption was part of a larger crisis involving salary delays and centre closures that eventually forced the institute into a massive restructuring under the FIITJEE Universe framework.
In its statement, the institute attributed the disruption in 2025 to what it described as ‘external developments’ that led to a situation comparable to force majeure, resulting in the halt of in-person sessions at select centres. It also referred to the circulation of claims regarding the status of certain centres.
According to the institute, students continued preparation for competitive examinations, including JEE Main and JEE Advanced, along with board examinations, Olympiads, and other national-level tests through the digital mode.
As part of its restructuring, the institute announced a collaborative operational model under what it calls the “FIITJEE Universe” framework. Under this model, centres will be run in partnership with entrepreneurs.
The framework includes FIITJEE Centres for core coaching programmes, FIITJEE World Schools and Junior Colleges aligned with state boards, and FIITJEE Global Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum.
According to the institute, the model does not follow a traditional franchise structure with recurring royalties. Instead, it provides for a one-time setup contribution and an annual licence fee. The institute stated that this structure is intended to allocate resources towards strategy, innovation, and systems management.
FIITJEE stated that its coaching centres operate independently from school and college entities, which are managed by not-for-profit bodies such as the FIITJEE Foundation for Education Research Training.
Referring to its academic initiatives over the years, the institute cited the launch of integrated school programmes in 2003 and the development of an education framework aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.
According to the statement, the current restructuring exercise is aimed at restoring stability in operations and standardising service delivery across centres while continuing academic support for students preparing for engineering entrance examinations.