FIFA World Cup 2018: Want to make a career in sports? Here are courses for you

FIFA 2018: Sports industry is one of the booming fields nowadays with the embark of professional leagues in India, like IPL, ISL, Pro Kabaddi. After Class 12, or after the graduation, you can tune your career into sports management or journalism. These are not just high-paid careers but gives you a chance to stay close to the sports personalities.

After IPL, as the world tuned into FIFA today, here are some sports courses you can opt for:

Two-year Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management- IIM Rohtak

IIM Rohtak has started a specialised program in “Sports Management” for experienced professionals, sports graduates, and enthusiasts. This program is for participants interested in working in the sports, entertainment and related industries. Graduates of this program will be equipped to understand the regulatory, revenue and branding forces at work in the sports industry, nationally and globally.

Program fee

One has to pay a total of Rs 5.25 lakh plus taxes. This includes subsidised tuition fees, alumni fees, academic charges, examinations, textbooks, and study material.

Eligibility criteria

Candidate with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline will be eligible to apply. Work Experience in relevant field will be an added advantage.

Selection procedure

All applicants who fulfil the above-mentioned eligibility criteria and want to apply should complete the online registration process. Post registration shortlisted applicants will be called for the personal interview. Final shortlisting will be declared, based on the past credentials and performance in the personal interviews.

Program Design and duration

Duration of the programme will be of two years. This will include total 720 interactive sessions with a mix of Offline Sessions, Online Sessions, Project Work and Industrial Visits. Total course duration will be of 900 hours.

Diploma course in Sports coaching at SAI, NSNIS, Patiala

Courses offered

Athletics

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Fencing

Football

Gymnastics

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Swimming

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Wushu

Yoga

Eligibility criteria for diploma course

(Candidates seeking admission in Diploma in Sports Coaching should fulfill any category given below) CATEGORY-A(i)

Educational qualifications: Graduation from any recognised Indian/foreign university.

Sports achievements:

Participation in major international recognised competitions or in the recognised senior national championships.

or

Two times participation in All India University/Recognized Junior/Youth National Championships/Inter-services meet/All India Police Games/InterRailways Championships.

Educational qualification: Master in Physical Education, four years Bachelor’s of Physical Education/Post Graduate Diploma in Physical Education.

Sports achievement: One-time participation in All India Inter-University championship/ Senior National championship. Two times participation in All India University Championships.

Category-B (For International Sportspersons)

Educational qualifications: 10+2

Sports Achievements: Participation in Olympic Games/Senior World Championship/Commonwealth

Games/Asian Games/Senior Asian Championship.

Category-C (For North-East Candidates)

Educational Qualifications:

Graduation from any recognized Indian/foreign university

Sports Achievements: Medal winner in North-East games or Two times participation in North-East Games or Two times participation in All India University/ Recognized National Youth Championship.

Age Limit: 23 to 35 years as on 1st July of the year of admission. Relax able up to three years in upper age for international players i.e. Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, World Championship and SC/ST/OBC candidates.

Application Fee: The candidate’s desire to get admission in Diploma Course are required to make online payment receipt of Rs 1000 generated through SB Collect.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences (IGIPESS) Delhi

Course: BSc Physical Education Health Education Sports

Duration: 3 years

Total fees: Rs. 21,375

Eligibility: Candidate seeking admission to B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & Sports) Part-I course must have passed Class 12 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, or an examination recognised as equivalent there to with at least 45 per cent marks in the aggregate, (The aggregate marks will be determined on the basis of the language and three best subjects).

Application fee

B.Sc(P.E., H.E. & S)- Rs. 500

B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S) (SC/ST)-Rs. 250 (Bank Draft in the favour of the Principal, IGIPESS, payable at New Delhi.) Before filling in the application form, candidates are advised to read the prospectus carefully and ensure their eligibility for admission, as per the conditions laid down in the prospectus.

GD Goenka University-School of management

Course: PGD- Sports management

Programme overview

Duration: 1 Year

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Sports Management will help the students to fast-track their career in today’s dynamic sports industry. This course is ideal for graduates who are interested in making a mark in the sports industry. The course is designed to give students a professional exposure to the structure, economic impact, organization, marketing, funding of the sports Industry as well as current trends in sports and relationship between sports and the mass media.

Fee details

Annual fee: Rs. 70,000

Admission fee: Rs. 15,000

Security deposit: Rs. 15,000

Eligibility

An undergraduate degree in any discipline from UGC approved University. In addition, applicants will also have to successfully complete Goenka Aptitude test for Admission (GATA) and appear for a personal interview.

Symbiosis School of Sports Science

Course: Master of Business Administration (Sports Management)

Duration of course: Two Years Full Time

Seats: 60

Fee Details: Rs 2,67,500.

Eligibility: Candidate should be a graduate from any statutory university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST) at the graduation level. Candidates appearing for final year examinations can also apply, but their admission.

