Few takers for JNU’s plan to hold exams on WhatsApp, email

After the Delhi High Court asked Board of Studies (BoS) of Schools and Special Centres at JNU to hold meetings and give recommendations on the conduct of classes and end-semester exams, only three of the 18 have okayed holding exams through alternative modes, including email and WhatsApp. Two others have gone with a mix of regular and alternate mode. Among the 13 others, two Schools have decided to cancel the exams held through the alternative mode, and said they will be held in the regular mode again.

The School of Languages, Literature & Culture Studies said all exams held through any alternative model should be held afresh through the regular mode, and classes for winter semester should begin only once the end semester examinations are over, but not later than February 14.

The School of International Studies also recommended any end-semester examination, if it has been held through alternate mode, should be held again through regular mode by February 14.

Schools that have okayed the alternate mode include the School of Biotechnology, School of Environmental Studies (SES) and Special Centre for Molecular Medicine.

The BoS was also supposed to work out modalities of classes being held in JNU, as the HC had reprimanded the administration asking how exams through alternate modes could take place without classes having been completed.

In another hearing Tuesday, the HC asked the recommendations of the BoS to be placed before the Academic Council (AC) for deliberations. However, the agenda item for the Emergency AC meeting scheduled to be held Thursday has a single agenda: ‘End Semester Examinations of 2019 Winter Semester’. It is silent on the issue of conduct of classes.

JNU held exams through WhatsApp and email last year, after students and teachers announced they would boycott exams due to hostel fee hike. The matter then went to court.

