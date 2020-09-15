Few opt for offline test as second phase of Open Book Exam kicks off in Delhi University

DU’s counsel, advocate Mohinder J S Rupal, said eight postgraduate students as of now have to apply to foreign universities and DU can declare their results by October 10.

The second phase of Delhi University’s Open Book Examination (OBE) kicked off on Monday with very few students appearing for the exam in the offline physical mode.

The first phase of the OBE for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students had been conducted completely in the online mode last month. The second phase is now being conducted for students who did not attempt their examinations in the first phase, and for PWD students who wish to improve their performances. In the second phase, both offline and online options have been provided.

However, only a small minority of students have registered for the offline mode. Out of 13,815 students from the School of Open Learning who have registered for the exam, only 3,035 have selected the offline mode. Apart from that only 285 students from regular colleges and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) opted for the physical exam.

While few had opted for the physical exam, even fewer appeared at their centres on the first day of the exams.

Of the 46 students from SOL who were supposed to take the test at Deshbandhu College on Monday, the principal of the college Rajiv Aggarwal said only 22-23 students turned up.

Payal Mago, principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, also said that only around 50% candidates appeared at the centre. “We were supposed to have 75 candidates today but half appeared. However, we had not been expecting more since these students could also give it online if they wanted so that would be preferable for them,” she said.

At Deshbandhu College, most candidates — all from SOL — who appeared for the exam said that they had missed the first phase because of lack of information.

“I had three ‘back’ papers but I didn’t even know that these exams were happening. This exam happened on August 10 and I found out about it on August 11,” said Kuldeep.

Another student Rishikesh Rajput said that he had attempted the paper in the online mode in the first phase itself but had failed to submit. “Since I don’t know whether it will be considered or not, I wanted to give it physically this time,” he said.

In some exam centres, physical exams did not begin on the first day.

“Eight students had papers today and they all gave their exam online. We have one PWD student who might come for an offline exam on Tuesday,” said Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna.

