Festive season sparks demand for freshers in ad-tech jobs; Delhi leads at 50%

With India at the onset of the festive season, the digital advertising and marketing sector is increasingly looking for candidates who can work with online campaigns, data, and advertising platforms, creating fresh job opportunities for young professionals, according to a new report by TeamLease, an EdTech company.

According to its recent report, the role of Programmatic Advertising Associate has emerged to be the most sought-after fresher position in Delhi, showing hiring intent of 50%. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Digital Marketing Executive role leads with a hiring intent reported to be at 48%.

Considering the hiring trend at a broader level, 59% of employers in the Marketing and Advertising sector plan to hire freshers in the second half of 2026. The number is slightly lower than the 62% recorded in the first half of the year. However, the demand for specialised entry-level roles reflects the importance of professionals possessing practical knowledge of digital advertising platforms, campaign performance, and audience engagement, according to the report.