Fellowship Exit Examination registration begins; how to apply at NBE website

Fellowship Exit Examination Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Wednesday started the registration process for the Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022. Interested candidates can now register at the official NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in.

Candidates have time till 11:55 pm of March 14 to register for the exam.

According to the official notification, the exam will be scheduled in March or April this year. The final date of examination will be informed to candidates through admit cards on their OEEP account, the notification stated.

As of now, the time and date of the release of admit cards has also not been announced. The dates, when finalised, will be declared at the official NBE website.

Meanwhile, the NBEMS on Tuesday also announced that the pass certificates for all the candidates who qualified FMGE December 2022 session will be issued in-person from March 6.

“The pass certificates shall be issued at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi from March 6 to April 15 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate,” read the notification. Candidates will have to download their entry slip through the official website— natboard.edu.in.