M.Tech programme fee hike to deter students who discontinue course mid-way: IIT-Madras

Amid a row over the increase in tuition fees for Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes at Indian Institute of Technologies, the IIT-Madras on Sunday clarified that the decision was taken to deter students who discontinue the course mid-way.

“The fees for M.Tech programmes at IITs has not been revised for many years and are to be increased, particularly to deter students who discontinue the course mid-way,” read the IIT-Madras statement.

The increase in fees will be gradual and only for future admissions, and will be decided by the board of governors of each IIT, it said.

The decision regarding the fee hike was approved at the IIT council meeting chaired by Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday. The council approved the proposal based on the recommendations of a three-member committee on reforms on M.Tech programme in IITs.

Meanwhile, the IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao termed the recent fee hike as a surgical strike on disinterested students. “The freebies we have been doling out with taxpayers’ money to students who are uninterested and into systems which have become unaccountable need to stop at some point,” the director said. “Many students take admission into the M.Tech programmes and over 50 per cent of them quit as soon as they find a job,” he told news agency PTI.

IIT-Madras will continue to provide scholarships for reserved seats. “The limited number of scholarships which currently being given to meritorious M.Tech. students will also continue,” the institute said.