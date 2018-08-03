Fee hike is nominal, abides by norms: Apeejay School, Noida

Apeejay School, Noida Apeejay School, Noida

Clearing the air on its recent fee hike, Noida-based Apeejay School has said that increase was nominal and similar to what was done in past years. “We are proudly abiding by all the norms of the state government, CBSE and other authorities concerned. Most of our parents are happy, appreciative and supportive of the efforts put in by the school for providing quality education. We are saddened to see a handful of individuals operating under deep misconceptions propelled by some unscrupulous elements with ulterior motives to tarnish and defame this great institution,” said Principal S C Tiwari in the statement send to indianexpress.com.

“We have been completely transparent and have followed every legal mandate. In fact, we have published all information clearly and transparently — the only school in Noida to do so. Not only have we followed every legal advisory, we have worked hand-in-hand with parents to come up with the new fee mandate to meet their growing desires and aspirations,” he added.

“With a focus on the individual student, each parent’s concern has and will be resolved on a one-on-one basis by the Principal. The school has always been deeply committed to its parents as joint stakeholders and works tirelessly to meet their individual education goals and aspirations. At the same time, we seek to let it be known that the safety and security of our students is non-negotiable. Any miscreants who threaten them and their future will be acted against,” he added.

Tiwari pointed out that the school’s customised value-added programmes in curricular and extracurricular activities have been developed in response to popular parent demand to harness the innate talent of our pupils. “These are 100 per cent voluntary and optional.”

“All such programmes,” he said, “are delivered outside CBSE and school teaching hours, and are intended to focus on the individual needs and global aspirations of students and parents beyond the classroom.”

Apeejay School is a 37-year-old institution with an illustrious track record of achievements, awards and recognitions, apart from the goodwill and a formidable reputation, the statement added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd