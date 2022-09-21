Fee hike at Allahabad varsity: Four students ‘attempt self-immolation’

A day after a student allegedly attempted to immolate himself on the campus, demanding the rollback of the alleged 400 per cent fee hike by Allahabad University, four more students on Tuesday allegedly made self-immolation bid by dousing themselves with kerosene, and another student consumed kerosene outside the vice-chancellor’s office Tuesday, said university authorities.

A 22-year-old student, meanwhile, climbed atop the university building allegedly with a gas cylinder and lighter in his hands and threatened to blow himself up if the university authorities failed to concede their demands, they said.

“Police force on the campus, however, thwarted their self-immolation bid, but they had a hard time convincing the student threatening to blow himself up to come down the university building. The condition of the student who consumed kerosene is stable,” said university public relation officer Dr Jaya Kapoor.

A group of students have been protesting a fee hike by the university on the campus for the past 25 days.

Station House Office of Karnalganj police station (Prayagraj) Ram Mohan Rai said, “On Tuesday, the protest continued for around three hours. Students raised slogans against the university authorities at different places on the campus. Some students attempted to commit suicide but police team handled it tactfully. No student sustained injury or fell ill during the protest. No FIR was lodged Tuesday.”

The university authorities pointed out that the fee has been hiked after 110 years since the inception of the university in 1922.