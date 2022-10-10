scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Fee authority approves new hike in revised fee structure for UG medical courses

Apart from a few changes, the fee structure for private medical colleges remains the same when compared with last year.

medical UG admissions, revised fee structure UG medical courses, mumbai Medical Colleges, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAfter the implementation of the security deposit clause for admissions in Post-Graduate medical courses, parents now anticipate that the same will be followed in the case of UG admissions as well, which makes the declaration of approved fee structures of private medical colleges important for them.

Ahead of medical UG admissions, the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the increase in fees for the undergraduate (UG) courses offered by various private medical colleges across the state for the 2022-23 academic year. According to the notification issued by the FRA, the fees for the UG medical courses in private colleges were approved following a meeting on October 8.

The fee structure of K J Somaiya Medical College, Sion, has been increased to Rs 11.27 lakh per year from Rs 10 lakh per year. There is a significant jump in the fee structure of Padmashree Dr Vitthalrao Vike Patil Medical College in Ahmednagar to Rs 11 lakh per year from Rs 9.8lakh per annum. The fee structure of Nagpur’s NKP Salve Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre has also increased to Rs 11.6 lakh from Rs 10.6 lakh per year.

However, Prakash Institute of Medical Science and Research, Sangli, has reduced the fees to Rs 4.8 per year from Rs 8.4 lakh per year.

While Kashibai Navale Medical College in Pune and MVPS Vasantrao Pawar Medical College in Nashik have made nominal changes in their fee structure, BKL Walawalkar Medical College from Chiplun and Terna Medical College in Navi Mumbai has kept the fee structure unchanged.

“While the newly-approved fee structures of 10 colleges were uploaded by the FRA on its website, we hope there will be clarity on fees of the remaining private medical colleges in the coming week. Clarity on fee structure is important before the admission process starts so that college preferences can be filled accordingly,” said Brijesh Sutaria, a parent.

