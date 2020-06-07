Federation of blind slams DU’s open book exam plan

In a press meet Saturday, NFB Secretary S K Rungta said, “DU has also completely ignored the fact that blind and some other students would need scribes to write the exam. In a press meet Saturday, NFB Secretary S K Rungta said, “DU has also completely ignored the fact that blind and some other students would need scribes to write the exam.

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) Saturday criticised the decision of the Delhi University to hold online open book examination for final year students, arguing that it was “insensitive” towards visually impaired students who could not find scribes due to the lockdown.

In a press meet Saturday, NFB Secretary S K Rungta said, “DU has also completely ignored the fact that blind and some other students would need scribes to write the exam… (scribes) will not be available…both because of the fear of life and adherence to social distancing norms,” he said.

NFB has filed a writ petition before the Delhi HC challenging the conduct of OBE, which is listed for hearing on June 9.

Dean Examinations Vinay Gupta did not respond to calls and texts. He had earlier said students would not face problems as there were “detailed guidelines” for holding the exam.

