February 2026 School Holidays List: School, colleges to remain closed on these dates

February 2026 School Holidays List: February 2026 is an academically significant month for school students in Delhi, marked by regular classes, internal assessments, board examinations, and final syllabus completion.
Unlike December and January, which include extended winter vacations, February usually follows a full academic schedule, with very few holidays announced for schools. Most institutions use this period to intensify revision plans, conduct pre-board exams, and complete practical assessments.
The few holidays that fall in February are linked to religious or cultural observances such as Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maha Shivaratri, Losar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. However, many of these festivals either fall on weekends or are observed as regional holidays in select states.
Here is a list of notable school holidays in February 2026 across different regions:
|Date
|Festival / Occasion
|States Where Holiday Is Observed
|February 1, 2026 (Sunday)
|Sant Ravidas Jayanti
|Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab
|February 15, 2026 (Sunday)
|Maha Shivaratri
|Observed in several states across India
|February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Losar Festival
|Sikkim
|February 19, 2026 (Thursday)
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|Maharashtra
Sant Ravidas Jayanti (February 1, 2026):
This day commemorates Sant Ravidas, a revered Bhakti movement saint and social reformer. Although it is a gazetted holiday in several northern and central states, it falls on a Sunday in 2026, meaning students will already have a week off.
Maha Shivaratri (February 15, 2026):
One of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivaratri is observed across India. Many schools and colleges declare a holiday; however, since it also falls on a Sunday this year, there is no additional break for students.
Losar Festival (February 18, 2026):
Losar marks the Tibetan New Year and is an important cultural festival in Sikkim. Schools in the state may remain closed or hold special cultural programmes. This holiday does not apply to Delhi schools.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19, 2026):
Observed as a public holiday in Maharashtra, this day honours the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king and founder of the Maratha Empire. Educational institutions in Maharashtra remain closed, while schools elsewhere continue with regular classes.
Apart from official holidays, February includes several internationally and nationally recognised days of importance.
|Date
|Important Day
|Significance in Schools
|February 10
|World Pulses Day
|Awareness activities on nutrition and sustainable agriculture
|February 13
|World Radio Day
|Discussions on media, communication, and radio history
|February 20
|World Day of Social Justice
|Assemblies or classroom discussions on equality and rights
|February 21
|International Mother Tongue Day
|Language-related activities, essays, and cultural programmes
|February 28
|National Science Day
|Science exhibitions, quizzes, and project showcases
Note that these are not declared as school holidays, but schools may organise assemblies, debates, exhibitions, or special activities to mark these occasions.
