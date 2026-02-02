February 2026 School Holidays List: School, colleges to remain closed on these dates

February 2026 School Holidays List: February 2026 is an academically significant month for school students in Delhi, marked by regular classes, internal assessments, board examinations, and final syllabus completion.

Unlike December and January, which include extended winter vacations, February usually follows a full academic schedule, with very few holidays announced for schools. Most institutions use this period to intensify revision plans, conduct pre-board exams, and complete practical assessments.

The few holidays that fall in February are linked to religious or cultural observances such as Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maha Shivaratri, Losar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. However, many of these festivals either fall on weekends or are observed as regional holidays in select states.