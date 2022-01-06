FDST 2021 admit card Released: How to download

NBE FDST 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FDST 2021 admit card online. Registered candidates can visit nbe.edu.in to download the admit card.

NBEMS will conduct the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS Graduates on January 11, 2022. All the candidates must carry a print out of the admit card on the exam day.

An SMS / e-mail alert has also been sent to the FDST 2021 aspirants on their registered contact number and email address about the alert.

How to download NBE FDST 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Under “NBEMS ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS AND SCREENING TESTS” section, click on ‘Others’ button.

Step 3: Then click on the button for ‘FDST’.

Step 4: Now, access the login by entering Application ID and Date of Birth.

The date of birth is to be entered in DD/MM/YY format. To download the admit card, candidates must ensure that they are entering details correctly, as generated or used during the registration.

Candidates should download the admit card and take a printout for further use. It should also be preserved after the FDST 2021 result is announced.

A recent coloured copy of a passport-size photograph needs to be affixed to the admit card in the space provided. The photograph should be on a white background with a full view of the candidate’s face without any ornaments and accessories. The photograph should not be scratched or damaged.

Candidates should report to the exam center as per the time indicated on their admit cards. Late arrivals will not be allowed to sit for the exam. There will be an admit card and identity check at the gate of the exam center. Candidates will also be checked for symptoms of COVID-19 using thermo guns. Any candidate showing symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate isolated lab.

NBEMS has also announced the FDST 2022 exam date — December 17, 2022. FDST consists of two papers containing 100 and 150 MCQ based questions respectively. No marks will be deducted for incorrect responses. The first paper will be two hours long and the second will be three hours long.

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit cards along with an affixed passport photograph, and a government issued photo ID. Items such as calculator, textual course material, mobile, pouch, writing pad, earphones, ornaments, etc. are prohibited inside the examination center.