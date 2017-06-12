JEE Advanced 2017 result: Father pulls ice-cream cart, son bags rank 115 in OBC category

Sunil Kumar (Express Photo) Sunil Kumar (Express Photo)

Last year, Sunil Kumar (18) had failed to qualify for the JEE Advanced. But in the results of JEE Advanced declared on Sunday, Kumar, who comes from a humble background, secured 115 rank in OBC category and 881 in General category bagging 266 marks out of 366. He had scored 91.6 per cent marks in CBSE Class XII at his home town in Jhunjhunu district last year.

“In the summers, father Shankarlal Saini pulls an ice-cream cart and in winters he sets up a chaat and gol-gappe stall,” Kumar told The Indian Express. “Last year, I had qualified for the JEE Mains but could not qualify for the JEE Advanced. I had no idea how to go about it,” he quipped.

Kumar was shortlisted and selected for residential coaching through a test for Super-30 programme financed by Oil India Limited and implemented by Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership in Jodhpur.

“I joined on July 1 last year. Managers Devendra Sharma sir and Ram Prakash sir helped me a lot. This year I had a good idea about the examination. I told my father and he was delighted. I plan to pursue computer science; I want to study either in Kanpur or Kharagpur,” Kumar said. “I am yet to decide on a profession though”, he said.

