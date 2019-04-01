Fashion show at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia called off amid protest by student group

A fashion show organised by Jamia Millia Islamia’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) was cancelled Saturday after some students protested outside the venue, saying it was “against Islamic ethos” and Jamia’s “tehzeeb” (culture).

The fashion show, titled ‘Tarz e Libas’, was to be held Saturday as part of FET’s annual fest Xtacy. However, a group of 12 students, under the banner of ‘Students of Jamia’, first tried to persuade the organisers to call off the event, and later protested outside the venue. The show was eventually cancelled.

Arshad Warsi, a member of Students of Jamia, said they initially called the organisers to tell them the event was “against Islamic ethos”, but when there was no response, they went to the venue at 10 am.

“Every university has its own tehzeeb. Our culture is based on Islamic values. We told the organisers that foreign cultures should not be promoted…,” Warsi told The Indian Express.

When talks with the Dean of FET failed, the group returned to the venue at 4 pm with placards. “Finally, the organisers announced that all of it is being stopped,” the group said in a statement.

Sadaf Fatima, an organiser, said the protest was carried out by “outsiders” and the show was cancelled due to time constraints. But Syed Mohammad Mehdi Rizvi, another organiser, said in a Facebook post, “It was not a peaceful gathering as we were being threatened by these people …,” and that the show was cancelled as it became “a security issue.”

Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem said he was unaware of the incident and could not comment without knowing its details.