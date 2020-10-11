Farmer’s son cracks JEE Advanced, says MS Dhoni’s struggle inspired him

AIR 1,849 in SC category Vijay Makwana with his parents. Image source: Special Arrangement

Eighteen-year-old son of a farmer, Vijay Makwana has cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admission into the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). His father is a small-time farmer at Navi Akhol in Ahmedabad. Makwana secured all India rank 1,849 in the Scheduled Caste category and wishes to study either computer or mechanical engineering from IIT-Kharagpur or Roorkee. “I want to pursue masters but after completing my BTech I will look for a job to support my family,” he said.

Vijay’s family annual income is less than Rs 50,000 and they have to struggle hard to make both ends meet. “It was not easy for my father to fund the education of three children. However, they knew the only way to break the poverty cycle is through education. They worked hard to fulfill my dream for admission into IIT.” His elder brother completed M Tech from Indus University, Ahmedabad with the support of the Gujarat government’s scholarship programme.

From his pre-nursery, Vijay’s entire education was supported by Ahmedabad-based organisation, Visamo Kids Foundation. Regarding his preparation, Vijay said, “Regular study and following classes of coaching institute helped me. The course materials and online mock tests helped me to crack the entrance exam.” Besides, the Gujarat boy trusted G Tewani book for maths preparation and HC Verma for physics.

Vijay’s performance in the state board exam and JEE Main was not satisfactory. “I could not balance between board exams and entrance test preparation therefore, my performance dipped in the Main.” Vijay scored 65 per cent in Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) class 12, and in JEE Main, his rank was 94,382.

Vijay enjoys playing cricket and is motivated by the struggle and success of cricketer MS Dhoni. “His patience and ability to perform in tough times inspired me. When I scored badly in class 12 exams and JEE Main, I did not lose patience. I worked hard to crack JEE Advanced,” he said.

Vijay aims to support underprivileged children like him from his village. “Once I start earning, I will financially support bright students from my village. I will also guide engineering aspirants on admission into the top educational institutes.”

