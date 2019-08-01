Farmer’s son, civic school student makes it to IISER, Pune

He was among few with a curious mind at school, who got a golden opportunity to rub shoulders with researchers at Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, during his school and junior college days.

Come August 1 and Akshay Tawale, who studied at a school and college run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), will be one of the students at IISER,Tirupati, in the newest batch of the five-year BS-MS course. Tawale first got a taste of some real science in a laboratory during an internship at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), which set the stage for his dreams of pursuing research.

Son of farmers from Osmanabad, Tawale’s interest in science grew thereafter and when he later joined the science club hosted by Exciting Science Group, run jointly by NCL and IISER, Pune.

He bagged another internship with IISER Pune, where he was shortlisted to be mentored under Science Nurture Porgramme run by IISER students under DISHA programme.

It was during his interactions and lessons with the DISHA volunteers, who also mentor students of Classes XI and XII, where Tawale sharpened his concepts and skills that helped him clear the IISER entrance and join the institution.

“There is nothing impossible if you can think and dream big and have faith in yourself. I am excited to be beginning a career in doing research,” said Tawale, who was from the first group of students to be part of Prerna programme, run for students of Classes XI and XII.