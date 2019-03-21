Bhaag Milkha Bhaag inspired GATE 2019 topper Ritesh Lalwani

GATE 2019: The 22-year-old from Banda, Uttar Pradesh topped the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination this year from Electrical Engineering (EE) stream in his second attempt. An average student from his school life, Ritesh Lalwani found inspiration from his seniors and Bollywood flick Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (BMB). “A senior scored AIR 51 in GATE and he told me how it will open wide scopes in jobs and higher studies. I started preparing for the entrance examination when I was in the third year.”

Apart from the role of friends and teachers in the college, the topper gets motivated by the ‘Gurbani’ from the Farhan Akhtar film. “The Gurbani from the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is inspiring. It portrays self-belief and it helped me to believe in myself,” said the 22-year-old.

Lalwani could not perform well in 2018 but his determination to get a good job in the engineering field pushed him to re-appear for the GATE 2019. “My score can easily get me through into a reputed institute, but the desire to experience the practical world pushed me to appear in the examination with much better preparation.”

While many candidates’ aspire to take up higher education, the topper has decided to appear for the UPSC Indian Engineering Services. He has already cleared the prelims and will now appear for the Mains to be conducted on June 30, 2019

“The knowledge that we acquire through study has no meaning if we cannot implement it in practical life. Our education system has a huge gap from the practical world, so I do not want to go for further studies and to experience myself in a practical field,” the GATE topper said.

A student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology-Bhopal, Lalwani has also applied for jobs at various public sector unit (PSU). “If I could not crack the IES, then I will surely try hard to get a job in any of the PSUs and have already started preparing for it,” said Ritesh.

Regarding the preparation, Lalwani said, “I have followed my coaching tutorials thoroughly, and also gave lots of online mock tests. These tests actually help you to get accustomed to the question paper. Moreover, to clear the doubts, I took help of my teacher, and books like Electrical Machinery by P.S.Bimbhra and Power Systems by C.L.Wadhwa,” he said.