Raipur boy Bhramar Jain tops ICAI CA final exam

Twenty-two-year-old Bhramar Jain topped the CA final (new course) exam with 76.38 per cent, the result of which was announced on March 21. The credit, said Jain, goes to family and friends. “Most of my classmates started preparing for the CA exams even before we passed class 12. This had set the environment for the exam preparation,” said Bhramar. His father Mahavir Prasad Jain, brother Prakhar Jain and sister-in-law Sweta Jain are chartered accountants.

While many candidates complain of the hassles they faced due to the Covid-19, Jain said that his preparation remained unaffected. “I last went to coaching in November 2019. Since then, I completely locked myself at home for the CA preparation and started following some of the YouTube channels for the lectures,” the topper said.

However, the postponement of the CA exam was a testing time. “I was well-prepared and confident to be in the top 10 in the May 2020 exam. The only challenge was keeping myself focused,” he added.

CA topper Bhramar Jain with his family members. Image source: Special Arrangement

Jain’s achievements have a long list. He secured All India Rank (AIR 8) in the IPCC exam in 2017, bagged second position state wise in the CPT exam, Raipur topper in the CBSE class 12 exams with 96.20 per cent in 2016.

While Jain’s father runs a firm, the topper has decided to first work in some company to experience the world outside his city. He did his articleship in taxation from TR Chaddha and Co LLP, Delhi.

In the old course exam, Bishal Timsina secured the top position, Noothula Naveen and Mohammed Shabeeb P bagged the second and third position respectively.