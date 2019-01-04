Fake university: UGC tells state govts to take appropriate actions

The University Grants Commission has directed chief secretaries and other respected officers of the states to take appropriate actions against the fake universities that are still running in the states.
“UGC issues public notice against the unrecognized status of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), New Delhi and illegal status of Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission, Nadia, West Bengal. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP is also not recognized by the UGC under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956,” Union HRD Minister of State Satya Pal Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday, January 3.
“No fake universities have been identified in the State of Rajasthan. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur has been identified as fake university in the state of Maharashtra,” HRD Minister of State mentioned.
The University Grants Commission has warned and sent notices to these three universities running in Maharashtra- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicines & Natural Healing, Andheri(W), Mumbai, National Institute of Event Management, Andheri(W), Mumbai, Indian Board of Health Education & Research, Pune.
The list of 24 fake universities is available on the official website — ugc.ac.in.
Check state-wise fake university list
Uttar Pradesh
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura
Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh
Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi
Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University), Allahabad
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad
Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khod
Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
United Nations University
Vocational University
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya
Odisha
Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela
North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology)
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Bihar
Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum
St John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education.