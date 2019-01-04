Fake university: UGC tells state govts to take appropriate actions

The University Grants Commission has directed chief secretaries and other respected officers of the states to take appropriate actions against the fake universities that are still running in the states.

Advertising

“UGC issues public notice against the unrecognized status of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), New Delhi and illegal status of Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission, Nadia, West Bengal. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP is also not recognized by the UGC under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956,” Union HRD Minister of State Satya Pal Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday, January 3.

“No fake universities have been identified in the State of Rajasthan. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur has been identified as fake university in the state of Maharashtra,” HRD Minister of State mentioned.

The University Grants Commission has warned and sent notices to these three universities running in Maharashtra- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicines & Natural Healing, Andheri(W), Mumbai, National Institute of Event Management, Andheri(W), Mumbai, Indian Board of Health Education & Research, Pune.

Advertising

The list of 24 fake universities is available on the official website — ugc.ac.in.

Check state-wise fake university list

Uttar Pradesh

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University), Allahabad

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khod

Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela

North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology)

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Bihar

Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum

St John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education.