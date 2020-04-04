Fake notice on NEET 2020, NTA clarifies on changes in syllabus

No change in syllabus for NEET 2020. (Representational image) No change in syllabus for NEET 2020. (Representational image)

Rebuking the claims of change in the syllabus for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, the National Testing Agency (NTA) asked aspirants not to believe in fake circulars. “All candidates preparing for NEET 2020 are hereby informed that there is no change in syllabus of NEET. NTA does not decide the syllabus, it only provides a link to the syllabus.”

The syllabus and counselling for admissions for NEET is under the purview of Medical Council of India (MCI), Ministry of Health. Earlier a circular was doing rounds across social media platforms claiming that the syllabus for the medical entrance exam, NEET has been changed.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 3, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, NEET 2020 has been deferred till May-end. The admit card and exact dates are expected to be announced on April 15. Over 15.93 lakh had applied to appear for NEET this year. The AIIMS and JIPMER entrances will also be held through NEET this year.

The NTA has re-opened the application correction window for NEET as well as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Those who wish to make edits, if needed, can do so at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

An RTI filled by indianexpress.com revealed that the fee collected as application for NEET 2019 ranges somewhere between Rs 113 crore to Rs 212 crore (Rs 1,13,95,31,250 to Rs 2,12,71,25,000). Additionally, Rs 61,22,000 were collected as answer key objection raising fee in 2019 for NEET.

