Fake link of JEE Main result 2019 found, beware!

JEE Main result 2019: On the day of announcement of the result of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main conducted in April 7 to 10 and April 12, 2019, a fake link claiming to host the result has been found. The official website hosting the result is jeemain.nic.in and the fake one is jeemainnic.in. Since the only difference is of a dot (.) between main and nic, it has created a lot of confusion among students.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the result only on the official website and students are requested to be prudent, however, NTA is yet to confirm of any action, if at all, to be taken against the fake website. Earlier, this year, many fake links for CBSE were also found. The Board had filed a police complaint in that regard.

The JEE(Main) April 2019 – the second attempt at JEE in 2019 – was conducted from April 7- April 10 and then on April 12, 2019. As per the official data 9,58,618 registered candidates, out of which 9,35,741 were for paper-I or entrance exam for engineering. The result for the same is going to be announced anytime soon.

Out of the 8,74,469 students who appeared for the NTA JEE paper I in January session, 15 students from across the nation had secured a perfect 100 percentile and emerged as toppers. This was the first time a percentile-based score was issued for JEE main. For April result too percentile score will be declared but the final ranks, including both January and April score will be declared today as well.

Further, for admissions, every college has its own merit list and there is not cut-off for qualifying JEE Mains. Based on the score candidates can take admission anywhere in any college.

But for JEE Advanced, only the candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 are eligible to appear for the exam, according to official notification. The ranks scored in JEE Main 2019 will be announced along with JEE Main 2019 result by the NTA. Thereafter, based on the score secured in JEE Advanced, candidates are given admission to IIT and those who do not qualify can apply.

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).