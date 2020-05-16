CBSE ‘exam schedule’ circulating on social media is fake, says board

A fake CBSE schedule is circulating on WhatsApp. Representational image A fake CBSE schedule is circulating on WhatsApp. Representational image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the schedule of the board examinations. However, a datesheet claiming the business studies paper will be held on July 1 has been circulating on social media and WhatsApp. The board has termed it as fake and informed that the schedule will be released next week.

“Don’t believe rumours and social media posts, the schedule will be released on time. The students are advised to visit the official website- cbse.nic.in for any updates,” commented the board official.

The pending exams of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The exams will be conducted for Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

For class 10, only exams for students of north-east Delhi, who could not appear for the examination due to the riots, will be held.

The evaluation process of the board examinations has been started, and will be completed within 50 days, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said. The results are expected to be announced in August.

The board has also decided to provide another chance to all failed students of class 9 and 11. The schools can conduct the examinations online/ offline and can decide promotions on the basis of this test.

