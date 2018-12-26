Faculty crisis at Mumbai varsity’s BA in Chinese Studies

By Abha Goradia

With no permanent faculty, the BA in Chinese Studies programme, started last year under the Department of German at the Confucius Institute, University of Mumbai, may need to be withdrawn.

In a letter to institute’s Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar on Monday, director Dr Vibha Surana requested him to sanction three permanent positions for smooth continuation of the programme. “Competent teachers for Chinese are not available in Mumbai and no one is ready to be employed by the institute on an ad-hoc basis, considering the high cost of living in the city,” said Dr Surana.

She added, “We will have to discontinue offering the First-year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) in Chinese programme from 2019, if full-time positions are not created.”

At present, the institute has only one temporary faculty for all part time courses, one part time faculty and one native Chinese visiting faculty.

The institute also offers short term certificate (two levels) and diploma courses (four levels) in Chinese Mandarin. For BA course, we need consistent support for projects and other activities, added Dr Surana. The BA programme has 8 students in second-year and 13 in FYBA.