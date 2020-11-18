Facing flak over student’s suicide, LSR staff council says being unjustly targeted

The Lady Shri Ram College Staff Council has passed a resolution expressing regret that members of the college administration are being “targeted” over the suicide of second-year student Aishwarya Reddy earlier this month.

“The Staff Council regrets the fact that those people in college responsible for the implementation of policy, arrived at through deliberative processes, and in consonance with DU guidelines, are being unjustly and personally targeted. The LSR community including the Principal work together and all decisions are made following due process and with the involvement of all members,” stated a resolution passed by the council after meetings held last week.

This comes after members of the student community accused the college administration of apathy towards the difficulties faced by students with limited resources due to the shift to online learning.

Students have also criticised the college administration for its hostel policy.

The college had in October asked second-year students to vacate their hostel rooms by the end of the month, something that Aishwarya’s family said had caused her a lot of worry.

“The Staff Council would like to reaffirm its commitments to principles of equity and justice. We resolve, and appeal to students too, to redouble our efforts to create a space, whether virtual or real, where no one feels left out emotionally, socially or academically. We also believe that the entire college community — the administration, the teachers and the students — need to introspect on how to strengthen institutional mechanisms to make the college more inclusive,” read the resolution.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, the college administration has notified that the shifting of belongings by second-year hostel residents has been “postponed till further orders”.

It also notified that it is considering reviewing its hostel room allocation — currently the hostel is only available for first-year students. “We are also working on earmarking a few seats for some second- and third-year girls to be allotted on the basis of need.”

Aishwarya Reddy, a second-year student of B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics at LSR, was found hanging at her home in Telangana’s Shadnagar on November 2.

In a suicide note she had left in her Telangana home, she wrote: “Because of me, my family is facing many financial problems. My education is a burden. If I can’t study, I can’t live.”

