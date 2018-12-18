Facing action by Directorate of Education, schools say did not know about admission criteria

Two days after the Directorate of Education published its final list of 43 “defaulter schools” and directed them to block their entry-level admission procedure for year 2019-2020, the schools claimed they did not know they had to upload admission criteria to the education department’s website.

Advertising

By December 15, the number of “defaulter schools” stood at 43. Owner of Rana Model School in Ghoga Mor said: “We are located at the outskirts and we don’t have Internet. We received a mail from a representative of the department on December 17 morning, and we have now done what was required,” he said. The principal of M M Tagore Public School in R K Puram claimed that the school received no intimation regarding the need to upload their admission criteria.

EXPLAINED Criteria to keep school biases at bay DoE insists all recognised schools upload admission criteria to ensure impermissible criteria, such as filtering out children based on parents’ educational background and personal preferences, do not go unnoticed. It also allows parents to have all information in one place.

Director of Education Sanjay Goel said: “These schools assumed that they would not be penalised for their lapse… We will check with the DDEs how many schools eventually submitted the information…we will accordingly decide if they should proceed with admissions.”