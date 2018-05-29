Faced harassment being physically challenged, kept high self-esteem: CBSE 10th PWD topper Anushka Panda

Anushka Panda scored a 99 in Hindi and Mathematics, 98 in Science and Social Science, and 95 in English in the examinations Anushka Panda scored a 99 in Hindi and Mathematics, 98 in Science and Social Science, and 95 in English in the examinations

“As a child born with a physical disability, I have faced lots of harassment in my day to day life from public places to my areas of education,” says Anushka Panda, the topper of CBSE Class 10 examination (specially-abled category) securing 489 marks (97.8%). She has scored 95 in English, History- 99, Mathematics-99, Science- 98, Social Science- 98 respectively.

The 15-year-old urged the society to change their views, as according to her nothing is impossible in life. The topper said, “Though I faced a lot of harassment, I always keep my self-esteem high to achieve success, whatever difficulties may come with life.”

Anushka who is suffering with a physical condition from an early age of 10 months said that the treatment is very expensive and can be cured only in the United States of America. The treatment costs a hefty amount of 750,000 dollars per anum.

Anushka wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28, 2017, explaining her condition and urging the government to support for her medication. She also wrote a letter to Director General of Drug Control to give permission to the company for sending the medicine to India. “The medicine required for my treatment is unavailable in India, but my request for giving permission to the Director General of Drug Control went futile, as no one has replied till now,” said Anushka

The topper from Suncity School, Gurgaon aspires to become a Computer Science Engineer and wants to pursue the course from IIT. “I have chosen Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics for my further studies from the same school,” she said.

Apart from education, Anushka spends her leisure time by watching movies, sports, and listening to music. She is very fond of cricket and football.

Anushka’s father Anup Kumar Panda is a Vice President in a German Multinational Company, Siegwerk Limited, and her mother Archana Panda is the Lead Auditor for Social Accountability Accreditation Services, a US-based accreditation company. “My parents are my role model, I am attributing my success to my parents,” said the 15-year-old.

This year, Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad also topped in this category by securing 489 marks. Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha hold the second position with a score of 484.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of class 10 examination on Monday, May 29, and 89.49 percent students cleared the examination successfully. Four students topped this year board examination by securing 499 marks. Prakhar Mittal one of the toppers from the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Gurgaon’s Sector 45 scored 100 in English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, and a 99 in French.

