Facebook offers social media marketing professional certificate course via Coursera

Social media marketing course by FaceBook available at Coursera (Image: Pexels/ Representational image)

Coursera has launched a new certificate course ‘social media marketing professional certificate’ offered by Facebook. The certificate course is designed for learners with no prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months, the learning platform claims in an official statement.

In the five-course programme, learners will explore social media marketing basics for various social platforms, in and outside of the Facebook ecosystem. Topics include creating impactful content, identifying the right platform for campaigns, measuring campaign effectiveness, and protecting user data.

The professional certificate is self-paced and designed to be completed within 20 weeks (at five hours per week). Upon completion, learners will receive an industry-recognised certificate that they can use to apply for entry-level social media marketing roles. Certificate completers can share their resumes with a consortium of top employers committed to sourcing candidates from this talent pool. The consortium includes L’ange Hair, Snow Teeth Whitening, Ruggable, Freelancer, Facebook, and a growing number of other leading brands.

Coursera claims that by the end of 2020, advertising spend on social networks is expected to reach more than $43 billion. Social media marketing roles also pay with median salaries starting at $70,000 per year, it claims.

Judy Toland, Facebook, Vice President, Head of Scaled Solutions said, “This new professional certificate programme provides learners with critical social media marketing skills and real-world job experiences that will help to set them up for future marketing careers that are months versus years away.”

