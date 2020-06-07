Eyeing for higher education, list of scholarships for postgraduate courses

Check these scholarships available for postgraduate students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Check these scholarships available for postgraduate students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

In India, out of the total enrollments in higher education, the share of postgraduation enrollment is just 10.8 per cent, as per the report of AISHE. Out of the many reasons for such low enrollment and high dropout rate at postgraduation level, financial constraints tops the list.

Thus, to promote the postgraduate level of studies among students, various government departments and private organisations offer scholarships and grants. These scholarships can be both merit-based and means-based.

List of scholarships for postgraduate students, check now

Merit cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses CS (Minorities)

This scholarship is meant to support the education of minority community students at undergraduate or postgraduate level. The students who are pursuing a professional or technical course at UG or PG level from a recognised institution can apply for this scholarship.

They are required to have secured at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the previous final examination. Also, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum from all sources.

Provider details: Ministry of Minority Affairs

Eligibility: Students pursuing professional and technical courses

Award: Course fee and maintenance allowance

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

Post-Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities

Minority community students who are pursuing studies at post-matriculation level (Class 11 to PhD) can avail benefits under this scholarship scheme. The key objective of this scholarship is to support higher education of meritorious students coming from economically weaker sections of the society.

They must have secured at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grades in the previous final examination. Also, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum from all sources.

Provider Details: Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India

Eligibility: Minority community students of Class 11 to PhD

Award: Admission fee, tuition fee, and maintenance allowance

Application Timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application Mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

Applicable for girl students who are the only girl child in their families, this scholarship aims to promote education amongst girls by providing them financial assistance for their postgraduate studies. The students must be up to 30 years of age.

Also, they must have taken admission in the first year of a regular full-time master’s degree programme at any designated university or a postgraduate college.

Provider Details: University Grants Commission (UGC)

Eligibility: Single girl child of up to 30 years of age

Award: Rs 36,200 per annum for two years

Application Timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

Application Mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

Post Graduate Merit Scholarship for University Rank Holders

This scholarship is meant to encourage talented boys and girls below 30 years of age towards postgraduate education and assist them in their expenses. The students studying in a post graduation course at any affiliated university can avail benefits under this scheme.

They must be amongst the first and second rank holders in the previous graduation exam. Also, they must have completed their graduation in disciplines like Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Social Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Languages or Commerce. The minimum percentage of marks to be obtained by them in graduation is 60 per cent.

Provider Details: University Grants Commission (UGC)

Eligibility: University rank holders (1st and 2nd) at UG level and pursuing PG courses

Award: Rs 3,100 per month for two years

Application Timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

Application Mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

Post Graduate Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST

The students belonging to SC/ST category who are pursuing professional courses at postgraduate level can avail benefits under this scheme. Courses approved by regulatory bodies like MCI, PCI, DCI, RCI, NCTE, NCTIS, Bar Council of India, ICAR, AICTE, INC, Forensic Regulatory and Development Authority of India will be considered as professional courses. A total of 1,000 students will receive scholarships under this scheme.

Provider Details: University Grants Commission (UGC)

Eligibility: SC/ST students studying in 1st year of professional courses at PG level

Award: Up to Rs 7,800 per month

Application Timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

Application Mode: Apply online through the National Scholarship Portal

AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship

With an objective to ensure the development of technical education in India, this scholarship supports the postgraduate studies of students who have qualified GATE/GPAT examination. The students are required to have taken admission in the first year of M.E./M.Arch./M.Pharma courses at any AICTE recognized institution.

Provider Details: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Eligibility: GATE/GPAT qualified students

Award: Rs 12,400 per month

Application Timeline: Between July and September (tentative)

Application Mode: Apply online through the official portal of AICTE.

