Extramarks unveils personal mentor programme for students

EdTech company Extramarks Education Friday announced the launch of a programme to tackle learning woes faced by students and improve their comprehension as well as confidence.

The Extramarks Achieve programme provides for personal academic gurus, who offer custom guidance and support to the students. From 9 am to 9 pm, all 7 days a week, the academic gurus are available on chat/mail/call for the students.

Extramarks has already implemented a team of over 300 experienced subject matter experts to guide the students, it said in a release.

“This is personalisation of education in its truest form. With Extramarks Achieve, each student will get the academic support which they deserve,” said Atul Kulshrestha, Founder and CMD, Extramarks Education.

Extramarks Achieve begins with an assessment programme called SNAAP – Student Needs Analysis and Academic Profile – that helps to identify the learning gaps and needs of a child, based on which an academic profile is built.

Moreover, a monthly performance and progress report is also generated, which is shared with parents in order to keep their apprised of their ward’s performance.