EXPRESS IMPACT: NCERT to restore nude ‘Dancing Girl’ image in Class 9 Arts textbook after Express report

The retouched image of the 'Dancing Girl' appears in Class 9 Art textbook 'Madhurima,' which is part of NCERT's first-ever arts education textbook series, introduced under the NEP and NCF.

A day after The Indian Express reported that the iconic “Dancing Girl” of Mohenjo-daro had been covered up in new Arts Education textbook for Class 9, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to restore the original image of the Harappan-era bronze figurine.

It is learnt that changes will be carried out immediately in the digital version of the textbook available on the NCERT website. Any copies yet to be printed will also carry the revised image. “From next year, it will be reflected in the hard copy too,” a source told this newspaper.

The Education Ministry is learnt to have sought an explanation from NCERT on Monday following The Indian Express report, after which the autonomous body was nudged to reverse the decision. “If the photo is already there in a Class 6 Social Science textbook, it doesn’t make any sense why the image was retouched for the Class 9 textbook,” a source familiar with the discussions said.