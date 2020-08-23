‘We are not against English…but leave your children free, let them learn ten languages’: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Nishank was in conversation with The Indian Express National Opinion Editor Vandita Mishra and Senior Assistant Editor Ritika Chopra.

In an e-Adda hosted by The Indian Express, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank spoke on the new National Education Policy, holding extensive consultations with all stakeholders and getting foreign universities to India.

On holding wide-ranging discussions ahead of the new National Education Policy (NEP)

This is a policy for the whole country, from the Gram Pradhan to the Prime Minister, from the village to the Parliament, from the state legislator to the Parliamentarian, from the Education Minister to the Chief Minister. We held consultations with students, teachers, scientists, NGOs. No one in the world has had so many consultations for a policy, it is the biggest innovation (navachar). We put the draft in the public domain for seven-eight months, so that no one can say that they weren’t consulted. We got 2.25 lakh suggestions. Each of these were analysed and after a lot of brainstorming, separate committees were formed for school education and higher education.

On how the government will ensure six per cent of the GDP for education

Education is both a Centre and state subject. Six per cent GDP will be done together by the state and the Centre. The day our economy reaches $5 trillion, that day six per cent will be a lot. We will take this forward with the states and fulfill this aim.

On making mother tongue the medium of instruction

One expresses best in her own mother tongue, and that’s why we have said the mother tongue will be the medium for primary education till Class V — some states want to do it till Class VIII, others even further. Some people have misconceptions; we are not against English but we are saying that the 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of our Constitution should be strengthened, else they will perish. The US, Japan, Israel and Germany are all developed countries, what is the medium of education there? It’s their mother tongue. We are not against any language, learn English too, but we should do justice to the child and his talent. Teach in any language that you want; what is the problem with teaching that child 10 other languages, children have a lot of potential to learn.

On whether performance-linked funding proposed by NEP will hit backward states

This is being done to uplift them. There are many backward states, and their GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) is very low and that’s why we are doing this. I will give you an example. There is funding in Samagra Shiksha. We give funds to certain states, if they are not spent on time, should we give them even more funds? The funds are being given to improve their quality and when they start using them properly, their level will become better and they will be ranked. The states will also be worried that if they don’t utilise their funds on time, else they will not get the money. So the states will also make an effort and this policy will take everyone forward together.

On three-language formula and the anxiety of southern states over Hindi

The Prime Minister has always stated that we will strengthen all our 22 regional languages. All our languages have their own beauty and that’s why we have not forced any language on anyone. But leave your children free, why do you want to limit them? Let them learn 10 languages. We have only said take one more Indian language. What can be the apprehension in taking one more Indian language?

On giving autonomy to higher educational institutions

Autonomy also comes with transparency and responsibility, it does not mean complete independence. If an institute says we want to give a degree in three months, will you give permission? In any institution, there will be limits to autonomy. That’s why I am happy that of the 45,000 degree colleges, we have given autonomy to 8,000.

On stemming the decline of public universities

Situations change and universities go through different circumstances, and the government has the ability to take care of that. Our universities are doing incredible work and their prestige isn’t falling anywhere, for these we have brought ‘Uchch Shiksha Aayog’ (Higher Education Council), under which three-four separate councils would be made. One will look at the syllabus, another to see how it will be implemented, one will look at the budget and another will evaluate.

On why the BJP has changed its stance on the entry of foreign universities

Now they will come on our terms. That time (during the UPA’s tenure) they may have come on their terms. There is a lot of difference between their intention of coming and the intention with which they are being invited. We want Indian education to reach great heights across the globe. There is a reason behind us inviting the top 100 international universities. Around 7.5-8 lakh of our children go abroad to study. If you take an approximate average figure, Rs 1-1.5 lakh crore goes abroad every year. Our talent and money is going away from us. India’s talent has made a huge contribution to the development of several countries. Why shouldn’t we stop this talent from going away? So, we will get the top universities here, on our terms.

On whether the government will step back from trying to control universities

I have never felt that the government is trying to exercise some sort of control over universities. If you are the vice chancellor of a university and if you have to appoint people, all we are saying is that don’t leave positions vacant, fill them up immediately. Everybody is independent, they have powers and they are using them.

VOICE NOTES

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Upgrad

Allowing the top 100 universities to give online classes is a welcome decision. The challenge in India is that we have to increase at least 30 million seats in higher education, and have the right blend of online and offline classes.

We all know that one in every five working professionals in the world will be in India, or will come out of India. That puts a great onus on us, and hence, the NEP is timely. We can make India the knowledge economy of the world. This is the time to build mutual respect and trust between all constituents — state governments, regulatory bodies, universities and colleges, technological enablers and the people who are looking to future proof our education system.

***

Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director, Foundation Holdings

Should the government look at leveraging the PPP model to ensure last-mile reach of the online model?

There were some difficulties in starting online classes — then we started ePathshala, Swayam Prabha and Diksha programmes. We realised that many children might not have access to smartphones and tablets, or even the internet. To ensure last-mile reach, we started the Swayam Prabha platform, where curriculum could be spread through 32 TV channels available 24 hours, and in some places, we are also going through radio. With ePathshala, we are teaching the curriculum in 15 languages. And through the national digital library, we have more than 4.5 crore files of e-content, including video and audio. We have made sure that the top 100 universities — government and private — are giving online classes, and while earlier, they only gave 20 per cent online classes, it’s now 40 per cent.

The PM eVidya platform has been created keeping in mind the PPP Model. We did Vidyadaan 1 and Vidyadaan 2, asking experts to donate their services, and we asked companies and industries as to what would they donate in terms of knowledge. I am happy to say that everyone contributed and donated under the schemes.

***

Rukmini Banerji, CEO, Pratham Education Foundation

When schools reopen, what will be your message to teachers, students and their parents?

For us, safety of the child is the foremost priority, education comes second. We will open schools and other educational institutions in a step-by-step manner. In the meantime, we have kept children constantly engaged through Manodarpan, where we give them assignments. A combined effort by teachers and parents has gone a long way in safeguarding the future of 33 crore children.

***

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) & Principal Director, Symbiosis

You spoke about 100 universities from abroad coming to India. These universities are going to tie up with other private universities, all deemed universities. But the word ‘deemed’ is very problematic. In NEP, you have said that this word should not be used anymore as it’s not used internationally.

When the Uchch Shiksha Aayog (Higher Education Council) comes into existence, we will make policies and chart out a way to execute them. Educational institutions are going to get a lot of power. As for the word deemed, have some patience, it will all get sorted.

***

Ganesh N Devy, Linguist and Cultural Activist

Sanskrit is now a widely open option, as per the NEP. It is no longer a living language, so instead, why should we not have a ‘Samvidhaan ki Shiksha’ (Study of the Constitution) for the benefit of the country, as a widely open option?

If you read the NEP, you will realise that Sanskrit is depicted as a language. Even the Constitution says that all our languages need to be strengthened. Apart from being a language, Sanskrit is also a storehouse of knowledge. It is being taught in 250 universities across the world. Why? Because Ayurveda, as we know it, written in the Charak Samhita by Patanjali, is in Sanskrit. Sushrut, who is credited with starting shalya chikitsa (surgery), is written in Sanskrit. The texts of Aryabhat, world famous astronomer, were in Sanskrit. We will have to take our past and link it to the present. Sanskrit is another language and if globally, people are studying it, why not citizens of this country?

***

Suneet Vats, Vice Chairman, Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies

The NEP talks about autonomy for educational institutes. The UGC gives the autonomy certificate, but because this comes under the concurrent list, the state government shows some reluctance. I am sure many colleges are struggling with the issue.

This is a matter of the concurrent list where the state governments also play a role, since there is a definite mandate. UGC also has its own limitations, and it does the best it can. Autonomy also has to come in through the state governments.

***

Zishaan Hayath, Founder & CEO, toppr.com

As the technology sector holds enormous potential to transform the educational infrastructure, does the government intend to invite the stakeholders, including startups, to formulate an inclusive policy?

We are forming such a platform, the NETF (National Educational Technology Forum), but apart from that, we are working on the vision of ‘One Nation, One Digital’ platform, along with ‘One Nation, One Channel’. There is a whole new chapter in the NEP as far as technology is concerned. Through technology, we have been able to get 100 universities to offer online education. The NETF will be strengthened under the NEP.

***

Saurabh Modi, Chairman, Neerja Modi School

The NEP is stressed towards globalisation, and you have said that India had an intellectual prowess, and in the past, we were cherished for that. How is the NEP channelising ancient traditions and thought process?

The NEP is an all-inclusive policy where nothing has been left out. The idea is to stand on the foundation of our ancient wisdom. We are known in the world for human values, which form the foundation of our education policy. We had ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshila, where students from all over the world came to study. I think there is no other university in ancient times which was so prominent like these two.

***

Meera Isaacs, Principal, Cathedral and John Connon School, mumbai

How does the government propose — especially in metropolitan cities with a diverse group of children — to teach in a child’s mother tongue?

We have kept a provision for the mother-tongue aspect, and left the onus on the states. The child should be able to speak in his mother tongue, and express himself more in it. There is a provision for bi-lingual studies in the NEP. Most states encourage and prioritise their own regional languages. For those who have trouble with it, we can sort that out.

***

Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group

The inclusion of vocational studies in the NEP needs to be lauded. With virtual learning becoming the new normal, would you use it to create e-schools for children in the villages and those who don’t have access?

We are the first school system in the world that is trying to teach artificial intelligence from school level, which is from the Class VI level. The vocational studies programme that we are starting from Class VI will also have an internship component. We have asked the states to collaborate with us and put together a lab in their schools. Education is paramount when it comes to strengthening the poor of any country. The vocational education will go together with normal education and we have bridged the gap between the two, to help equip the students better. We will issue guidelines for the same soon. Students can opt for any combination of subjects, for instance, pair music with physics, and are also allowed gap years. And if for some reason they discontinue their study, they will get a certificate for the year they have finished.

