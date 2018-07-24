‘Pass-fail’ system may be re-introduced in West Bengal schools: WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

- Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch highlights: Mi A2 gets 6GB RAM variant, Mi A2 Lite to sport 4000 mAh battery
West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee, today said the state government has formed
an expert committee to look into the possibility of reintroducing the pass-fail system in the state-run schools. The erstwhile Left Front government had abolished the “pass fail” system or no detention of students till Class 8, in 2010. “We have taken the opinion of the educationists
regarding this matter. There are different kinds of opinions regarding it. We have formed an expert committee to look into the matter,” Chatterjee said.
After the committee submits its report, it will be discussed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a final decision will be taken, he said. The state government is yet to decide from which class
it will be implemented.
Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said on different occasions that the Centre will introduce a detention policy for students in classes 5 and 8 with support from different states.
