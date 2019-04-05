Toggle Menu
‘Experimental learning’ to be punch line for CBSE in 2019-20 academic session

“Experiential learning” will be the punch line for the CBSE in the academic session of 2019-20, the board said Thursday. CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said from now on every year, the board will have a punch line.

“Students should learn from what they study and use it. It should not be rote learning for them, which they only learn for exams and then forget,” he added. The CBSE will also thrust on academic improvement and soon will be unveiling a policy for it, he said.

Meanwhile, the board dispelled rumours circulating on social media that CBSE results will be released in April. A circular apparently signed by the controller of examinations of the board was doing rounds on social media.

“The circular is fake and the official, whose signatures are there on the circular, no longer holds the post. The results will be declared in the third week of May,” a CBSE official said.

