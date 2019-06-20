Over 50 institutes apply for accreditation with the Yoga Certification Board

The Yoga Certification Board (YCB) set up by the Ministry of Ayush has received over 50 applications from across the country to get accreditation to provide certified yoga training. Of them, 14 applications are for professional certification, 10 under the leading institution category – in which institutes established for over 15 years can apply – and six applications were received from yoga institutions category, under which newly set-up institutes will get accreditation within two years.

The YCB says that it considers yoga a “spiritual discipline based on subtle science”, aims to promote it “as a career skill”, and “build synergy, quality and uniformity in the teaching of yoga across the world”. The CEO of YCB and director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ishwar V. Basavaraddi said that to get the accreditations, these institutes will have to face scrutiny. The process shall be completed within one month of receipt of the application. The institute applying will then have to reply to the queries raised by the YCB. This will be followed by on-site and off-site scrutiny by the YCB.

Institutes are marked on a score of 100 marks, and the minimum qualifying score is 70. Institutions securing less than 70 marks—but not less than 50—can reapply for re-assessment after a year.

YCB is also accepting applications from teachers or trainers of yoga. Since 2018, over 8000 trainers have been certified. Basavaraddi said the YCB aims to conduct 25,000 certification exams in 2019-20.

“After getting the certification, the candidates have to attend the three-day orientation sessions conducted every two years so that the trainers are up to date. During these sessions, we also address the queries of the candidates. This keeps the yoga curriculum unified and retains the quality of education throughout the country,” said Basavaraddi.

Further, the certificates provided by the YCB also have an expiry date to ensure regular updation and assessment of the institutions.

The YCB has defined levels of eligibility and an institute or individual is considered only if they meet them. Among institutes, the categories are leading institutes (those set up over 15 years ago) and yoga institutes (those working for two years). For professional training as basic as addressing a group of people in a park to hi-tech medical training, certifications and regular guidelines are available at the YCB website.