Exisiting search panels for MU, SPPU and KKSU V-Cs dissolved

The search for vice-chancellors (V-C) of Mumbai University (MU), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Kavikuluguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU) has been delayed further.

Following amendments to the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, the search committees, set up to choose V-Cs, have been dissolved.

Last month, the state Cabinet had decided to amend the Act, which also has provision for the formation of such search committees.

Now, as per the newly passed ordinance, a member nominated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has to be a part of the committees. The exisiting search committees did not include any UGC-nominated member.

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, said, “The committees had to be dissolved. New committees will now be formed along with UGC-nominated members.”

Members appointed earlier on the search committees may continue but the entire process has to be renewed before the committees begin work.

He added this has been communicated to the UGC as well as Raj Bhavan.

Advertisement

Officials said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as the Chancellor of all state universities, will issue a notification about the new search committees. While the V-C search committee for MU was yet to take any major decision, advertisements had been issued for the post of V-Cs at SPPU and KKSU by their respective committees.

“But the with committees being dissolved, the process will have to start again. Most probably, a UGC-nominated member will be added in each committee while all other members may continue,” said an official.

Former MU V-C Dr Suhas Pednekar had retired from his post in September. The V-C of Shivaji University in Kolhapur, D T Shirke, has been given additional charge of MU-VC post for four months. While the tenure of former SPPU V-C Nitin Karmalkar had ended in May, temporary charge was handed over to Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, V-C of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University.

Advertisement

Dr Madhusudan Penna had taken charge as the officiating V-C of KKSS from Srinivasa Varakhedi, who has been appointed as the V-C of Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi in January.