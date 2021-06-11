AIADMK urges centre to allow TN college admissions through HSE marks, exempt state from entrance tests

Insisting that admissions to various courses including medical in Tamil Nadu be allowed based on marks in the higher secondary examination for this year in view of COVID-19, the opposition AIADMK on Thursday again urged the Centre to exempt the state from common entrance examinations including NEET.

The criteria for admissions to college courses should be based on the marks to be awarded by a committee to be set up for this purpose, AIADMK’s coordinator O Panneerselvam said. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a copy of which was made available to the media here, he said the Performance Grading Index of states and union territories for 2019-20 fiscal, published by the school education and literacy department of the union education ministry, stated that Tamil Nadu crossed the threshold of 90% i. e. A++ grade and stood first along with four other states.

“This index was released after examining 70 indicators. This scheme is mainly focused on quality of education to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education,” he said. The index took into account various parameters and the standard of education in Tamil Nadu is extremely good. “Hence, I am of the view that there is no need to test the ability of the students by conducting entrance examination for admission to all professional and other courses including medical courses,” the AIADMK leader said in the letter.