Exclusive | What teacher who first flagged NEET leak wrote in his complaint

At around 1:30 am on May 4, several hours after the NEET(UG) 2026 examination had wrapped up, a teacher with a prominent coaching centre in Sikar reached the district’s Udyog Nagar police station with a bunch of pages in his hand.

“He had brought a stack of papers with him, alleging irregularities in the just concluded NEET paper,” Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

“The staff present at the police station heard him and handed him a blank sheet of paper, asking him to submit a written complaint. However, he simply left,” claimed the SHO, denying claims that the police turned him away.

It was on the evening of May 3 that the teacher had received the handwritten ‘guess paper’ from his landlord in Sikar, asking if it was indeed genuine. The landlord, in turn, had received it from his son in Kerala.

Read | 120 of 410 questions from NEET UG appeared in ‘guess paper’, probe begins in Rajasthan

Once he cross-checked the paper, the teacher found that the ‘guess paper’ indeed had questions that appeared in the actual NEET examination and decided to approach the police.

For the next few days, he contemplated the magnitude of what he had just come across and was apprehensive about how to proceed. “He had also approached journalists before approaching the police, but considering the unusual circumstances, his allegations did not receive much interest from them,” officials said.

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“It was because of the backing by the owner of his coaching centre that he eventually decided to write to the National Testing Agency (NTA),” a top official told The Indian Express.

Sometime after 9:30 pm on May 7, he finally sent his complaint to the NTA. In his complaint, he said that it is a .pdf file of approximately 60 pages and appears to be a handwritten document, having 90 questions of chemistry and seven-eight pages of biology questions, it is learnt.

“I am willing to submit my mobile for forensic investigation and have full proof, considering the magnitude and importance of the NEET examination and the impact that such acts may have on the lives of the students,” he wrote in his complaint, accessed by The Indian Express.

“This matter requires investigation by an independent agency. The circumstances show that it involves unlawful access, circulation and transmission. So I most respectfully request that an immediate inquiry be initiated into the alleged paper leak,” it stated.

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Sources said that after an initial investigation, he was cleared of any wrongdoing, especially since he had received the ‘guess paper’ only after the completion of the examination.

It was the teacher’s letter that led to the NTA alerting the central agencies, with the matter eventually leading to an investigation by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan and then the CBI.