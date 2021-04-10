Exams to be conducted as scheduled, no summer holidays this year: Karnataka Deputy CM

No examination and academic activities will be stopped on account of COVID-19 and they will be held as per the scheduled time table, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the minister of higher education. Speaking to reporters on Saturday after participating in the 8th convocation of Samskrita University, he said, “The examinations at university level including degree, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and all other courses which come under the department of higher education will be conducted as per the scheduled time table and there will be no changes”.

The academic activities for the year 2021-22 are already delayed and there should not be further delay in this process. If this gets delayed the cycle of course period, test, results, employment, further studies will get cut, he pointed out.

Measures are taken to ensure that the academic activities for the year 2021-22 are not affected. After the completion of the examinations that are being conducted now, there will be no summer holidays. Functioning of the classes will begin immediately and there will be both offline and online classes. Online classes will start early. It will be mandatory for students either to attend online or offline classes, he specified.

All SOP’s will be made to be strictly followed in the interest of those who attend the physical classes. Sanitisation of classrooms, maintenance of hygiene, COVID test, maintenance of physical distance, and wearing of masks will be compulsory, he explained.

The Integrated Learning Management System (LMS) has already been implemented in view of COVID-19. Students are facilitated to learn from the locations wherever they are and 2.70 lakh Tablet PCs (1.60 lakh this year+ 1.10 lakh in the previous year) are distributed. Classrooms are being converted as studios and they are made to become smart classrooms, Narayana informed.

Responding to a query with regard to LMS, he said, the glitch in the upload of content will be resolved soon.