Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Exams of non-agri universities in Maha to be held offline: Minister

By: PTI | Nagpur |
May 24, 2022 2:54:54 pm
On April 2 this year, the Maharashtra government lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions, including wearing face masks in public places.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said the upcoming examinations of non-agriculture universities in the state will be held offline, as decided by vice-chancellors of such institutions.

“If we keep conducting the exams online, it would raise a question mark on whether the industry would accept such students. Hence, the examinations will now be conducted as per directions of the universities and in the offline mode,” the minister said. He said the decision to hold the exams offline was not taken by the state government, but by vice-chancellors of 13 non-agri universities.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The minister was replying to a query on some students demanding exams through the online mode.

On April 2 this year, the Maharashtra government lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions, including wearing face masks in public places.

