Exams in offline mode: Provide practice question papers for professional courses, MU urges colleges

MUMBAI UNIVERSITY (MU) has asked all the affiliated colleges to provide practice question papers to students of professional courses as they will be appearing for exams in offline mode. The colleges will also have to help students find temporary accommodation facilities during the duration of exams, in case they are not from Mumbai, said a circular issued by the university.

The circular, dated April 21, issued by the Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluations Vinod Patil, refers to exams for professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, and law among others.

“According to the paper pattern for the exam, the colleges should provide questions to students for practice. Students, who come from outside Mumbai should be helped in getting temporary accommodation in hostels either run by the colleges or those available in the nearby area. The colleges are expected to act accordingly to ensure a smooth examination process for students,” the circular says.

Post-pandemic as the education sector is moving to normalcy, summer session exams for professional courses are to be held in offline mode. Even though the question paper pattern is a combination of objective and subjective questions, students were apprehensive about appearing for the exam offline.

“Most worried are the students who are not residents of Mumbai. For offline exams, if they come back to the city; accommodation is becoming a major issue. Not only is it expensive here in the city but also there are no suitable options for a short period of exams. After many such students approached us, we reached out to the university,” shared Faisal Shaikh, State General Secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

He also shared about students’ worries about appearing for exams offline after studying online for a full semester. “The practice questions will help students prepare for exams,” he said.