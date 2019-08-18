Exam warriors influenced by teachings of Lord Buddha: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the teachings of Lord Buddha influenced him while writing his book ‘Exam Warriors’.

Advertising

Addressing students at the Royal University of Bhutan, Modi said, “Much of what I wrote in my book ‘Exam Warriors’ is influenced by teachings of Lord Buddha, especially the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with mother nature.”

He also talked about India’s space program and the healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat.

“India is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, which offers health assurance to 500 million Indians. India has among the cheapest data connectivity in the world, which is, directly and indirectly, empowering millions,” said Modi on the final day of his two-day visit to Bhutan.

Advertising

The two nations have signed 10 Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) in the field of space research, aviation, IT, power and education.

Exam Warriors is a compilation of 25 mantras where the PM advises parents and students on ways to deal with examination-related stress. Exam Warriors was first released in February by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Prakash Javadekar just a few days before the commencement of CBSE board exams.