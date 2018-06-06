Exam answer scripts gutted in fire in Osmania university

A suicide note said he was taking the step as he feared failing in exams that were scheduled to begin Monday. A suicide note said he was taking the step as he feared failing in exams that were scheduled to begin Monday.

A few answer-scripts of the undergraduate B Sc degree course of the academic year 2017-18 were gutted in a fire that broke out at the spot valuation centre of Osmania University here, officials said on Wednesday.

The university said in a press release that the blaze erupted on Tuesday and fire and rescue services personnel put out the flames.

The fire was reportedly caused by an electrical short-circuit and damaged the answer-scripts, it said.

Assistant commissioner of police Ch Laxminarayana told PTI that the damaged answer-scripts were those of BSc semester examination.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was the electrical short-circuit, the police official said, adding “It was an accidental fire.”

The university said it has constituted a committee to inquire into the fire to assess the extent of damage and submit a report in two days.

