Ex-RSS chief’s biographer appointed varsity V-C

Baldev “Bhai” Sharma, a biographer of former RSS sarsanghchalak K S Sudarashan, was Tuesday appointed the Vice-Chancellor of a journalism university in Chhattisgarh by Governor Anysuya Uikey.

The appointment of Sharma, a former National Book Trust member and author of Humare Sudarshanji, to the top post in Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication has raised eyebrows within the state’s administration, with officials claiming the Congress government’s suggestions were ignored by the Governor.

“There were six names in the final list that was submitted with the Governor,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity. “The decision was taken by the Governor, although we had suggested other names. The government’s suggestions were not considered.” Discussions on names for the V-C post had been going on since December 2019, sources said. The former V-C, Mansingh Parmar, had resigned in March 2019. Since then, the post was being held by commissioner G R Churan as an additional responsibility.

Sharma is currently serving at the central university in Himachal Pradesh.

