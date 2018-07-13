Ex-military secretary Syed Ata Hasnain appointed chancellor Central University of Kashmir

Hasnain (65) has served in Kashmir in many capacities during his career in the Army Hasnain (65) has served in Kashmir in many capacities during his career in the Army

Former military secretary Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed as the chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, according to a notification issued here Friday. “The President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of the Central University of Kashmir is pleased to appoint Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, former Military Secretary, Indian Army, as the chancellor of the university, for a term of five years,” it stated. The notification was issued by the registrar of the university.

Hasnain (65) has served in Kashmir in many capacities during his career in the Army. The last post he held was that of Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. He retired as military secretary in June 2013.

