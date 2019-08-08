EWS students likely to get free education in private schools

Students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of society may soon be able to access free education in private schools across the country. In a question asked in Rajya Sabha recently, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed that a proposal has been prepared in this regard.

The proposal is still in the pipeline as it is yet to be approved. The move is in line with the EWS quota introduced by the government under which students from such background will get 10 per cent reservations across government institutes and jobs.

While replying to another question asked in Rajya Sabha, the HRD minister had informed that a total of 1,18,983 seats have been created under the quota across central universities, IGNOU, IIM, IITs, NITs, etc, in the year 2019-20 and a total of 95,783 more seats are expected to be added in 2020-21.

Implementing the EWS quota has exposed infrastructure limitations in many educational institutes across India. While the number of teachers, infrastructural funds remains the same, the number of candidates has increased exponentially and suddenly.