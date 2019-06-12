EWS students scramble for certificates to get into Delhi University

With a little over a week left before the first cut-off list is released for Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes, applicants in the capital are racing against time to procure the necessary documents to avail the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation.

To avail the newly constituted 10% reservation under the EWS category — introduced following the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s mandate — applicants are required to produce an income and asset certificate at the time of admission.

These certificates are to be issued at the offices of the SDMs concerned. However, orders to issue these certificates were given by the Delhi government to the divisional commissioners and SDMs only last week. This came after those seeking the certificate had been turned away by officials, who told them they were not aware of the procedure and no orders had been issued to them to process these certificates.

While those who have applied for the certificate can upload an acknowledgment slip along with their forms while registering under the category, they have to produce the physical certificate during admission.

On Tuesday, at the South East DM’s office, applicants were confused when they did not receive even an acknowledgment slip on submitting their documents.

“I had visited the office last Thursday and officials told me they don’t know anything about this certificate. Today, they asked us to submit documents but we have not received acknowledgment slips — they have asked us to return in two days to collect it. I have to put my registration on hold until I get it; it is really late because registrations will close on June 14. They also said they will take two weeks to produce the certificate, by which the first cut-off list will be out. It seems like I might not be able to use this reservation,” said Neha, a resident of Badarpur.

Officials at the enquiry window told students and The Indian Express that it is unlikely the process will be completed in time. “This is completely new; we are learning along the way. Field enquiries will have to be done and it will require time. As it is, the forms only reached the office a couple of days ago,” officials said.

University officials have also expressed concerns about the delay. As of Tuesday evening, it had received 1,84,699 registrations for its undergraduate programmes. Of these, 4,544 were under the EWS category while the numbers stood at 35,756, 25,668 and 5,230 under the OBC, SC and ST categories respectively.

“In any case, we do not seem to be getting as many registrations under the EWS category as we should be. I hope this delay does not mean young people from Delhi will miss out on an opportunity that students from elsewhere can benefit from,” said a senior DU administrative official.

Delhi government officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.