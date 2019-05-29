Toggle Menu
EWS quota to be applicable for NEET 2019, NTA invites applicationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ews-quota-to-be-applicable-for-neet-2019-nta-invites-applications-ntaneet-nic-in-5754212/

EWS quota to be applicable for NEET 2019, NTA invites applications

NTA NEET 2019: The last date to make a correction is May 31, 2019. Candidates can apply for the EWS quota by changing category in their application form at ntaneet.nic.in.

neet, neet 2019, NTA NEET 2019, EWS quota NEET, neet latest updates, ntaneet.nic.in, neet answer key download, neet ug 2019, neet result date, neet application, neet 209 re-oppen, neet cateory correction, NEET EWS quota how to apply, college admissions, medial college admission, nta, national eligibility cum entrance test, neet important topics, education news
NTA NEET 2019: Make changes at ntaneet.nic.in (Representational image)

NTA NEET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the window for candidates to check or correct the information given in their respective National Eligibility Entrance Test application forms. The link will be activated till May 31, 2019 up to 5 pm.

This move comes after the Under-secretary to the Government of India, Amit Biswas wrote a letter to director general, NTA, Vineet Joshi. The letter mentions, “The EWS quota will be provided against increased seats and figure of increased intake should be known by May 31 – which is the last date of grant of permission for starting/increase intake capacity of MBBS courses.”

The NEET applicants can also make changes on their parents’ name, date of birth, gender and category section. No other changes will be allowed, according to the latest notification by the NTA. Interested students can do the same at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET 2019 corrections: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’ under ”current events’
Step 3: Log-in
Step 4: Go to dashboard, reopen the application
Step 5: Make changes, submit

Advertising

According to the letter that reached NTA, “The counselling authorities shall identify, the institutions giving EWS quota and conduct counselling for these seats as a separate category.”

“The candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be given,” states NTA. Meanwhile, the NTA NEET answer key is also expected to release anytime soon at ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2019) for admission to medical and dental colleges was conducted on May 5 (Sunday), 2019. This was the first time that the NTA has conducted the exam, earlier, the CBSE was entrusted with the task. Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU admissions 2019: Delhi University to test applicants' educational certificates forensically from this year
2 Delhi CET admit card 2019 to release today: Steps to download
3 Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Date and time