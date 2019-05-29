EWS quota to be applicable for NEET 2019, NTA invites applications

NTA NEET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the window for candidates to check or correct the information given in their respective National Eligibility Entrance Test application forms. The link will be activated till May 31, 2019 up to 5 pm.

This move comes after the Under-secretary to the Government of India, Amit Biswas wrote a letter to director general, NTA, Vineet Joshi. The letter mentions, “The EWS quota will be provided against increased seats and figure of increased intake should be known by May 31 – which is the last date of grant of permission for starting/increase intake capacity of MBBS courses.”

The NEET applicants can also make changes on their parents’ name, date of birth, gender and category section. No other changes will be allowed, according to the latest notification by the NTA. Interested students can do the same at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET 2019 corrections: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’ under ”current events’

Step 3: Log-in

Step 4: Go to dashboard, reopen the application

Step 5: Make changes, submit

According to the letter that reached NTA, “The counselling authorities shall identify, the institutions giving EWS quota and conduct counselling for these seats as a separate category.”

“The candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be given,” states NTA. Meanwhile, the NTA NEET answer key is also expected to release anytime soon at ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2019) for admission to medical and dental colleges was conducted on May 5 (Sunday), 2019. This was the first time that the NTA has conducted the exam, earlier, the CBSE was entrusted with the task. Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.