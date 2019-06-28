EWS category introduced, Delhi colleges guarded

In the first-ever list released for the category by Delhi University, the cut-off for the economically weaker section (EWS) students remained high, and only marginally lower than the cut-off for the general category.

Since it’s the first time that EWS quota has been introduced in DU colleges, principals of various colleges told The Indian Express that they kept the cut-offs on the higher side “just to be safe”.

In off-campus institutes like Kalindi College, cut-offs for EWS and general category are the same for all courses. For example, the History cut-off for both categories is 87%, whereas for Physics it is 94%.

“Since EWS students will come from general category itself, we’ve kept the cut-off the same. It’s a first, we have no clue how many students will take admission in EWS, so we have kept it the same and we’ll see how it unfolds,” Kalindi College principal Anula Maurya said.

In SRCC, cut-off for Economics (Hons) for the general category is 98.75%, only 0.5% higher than that for the EWS category. The cut-off for OBC category for the same course is 96.75%.

Similarly, in Hansraj College, the difference between the general category and EWS cut-offs for various courses is just 0.25%. While general category students need 98.5% for Economics and 97.25% for English, EWS category students need 98.25% and 97% respectively. In Kirori Mal College, too, the cut-off for EWS category students for Political Science is 94.75%, just 1.25% lower than for the general category.

For the first time in a decade, DU colleges have increased their student strength, after the Ministry of Human Resource Development mandated a 25% quota for EWS students.

This year, the university has increased seats by 10%, which means around 6,000 seats are being added to the current strength of 56,000.

“During the first cut-off list, one is really cautious. And because we had absolutely no idea about how to go about setting the EWS cut-off, we’ve put a high figure. In the next three days of admissions, we will get to know about where we stand and will have a basis on which to decide the figure and can set it more pragmatically in the second cut-off list,” said KMC principal Vibha Singh Chauhan.

Hansraj College principal Rama echoed the view: “This is our first experience with this category so we wanted to be safe and keep the cut-off high. For reserved categories, we have an idea how many students usually take admission, and what the cut-off should be. There is no precedent we have for EWS.”