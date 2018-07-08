EWS admission 2018: Reimbursement to private schools increased by Delhi government

EWS admission 2018: The decision to increase the amount came after complaints were received from various private schools. The decision to increase the amount came after complaints were received from various private schools.

All private schools in the national capital will get over Rs 600 more per child from the Delhi government as monthly reimbursement for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category from the upcoming academic session. The decision to increase the amount comes after Deputy Education minister Manish Sisodia received complaints from various private schools on “minimal amount” reimbursed by the government to them for allowing students under the EWS category.

“It has now been decided that the amount will be raised to Rs 2,242 for students from class nursery to 5 and Rs 2,225 for students from class 6 and 8. Currently, the government reimburses Rs 1,598 to private schools in lieu of admission of students who belong to this section,” a Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

The schools will also get an annual reimbursement of Rs 1100 for students of up to class 5 for their uniforms and Rs 1400 for students up to class 8 for the purpose.

“Every school is required to maintain a separate bank account for receiving the reimbursement amount. Schools shall furnish utilization certificate to districts within two months of receipt of money and also furnish a certificate that it had provided uniform and textbooks to these students as prescribed by the school,” the official added.

The reimbursements shall be restricted to the period the student studied in that school during the year. While those belonging to families with annual income less than 1 lakh can seek admission under the EWS category, the Disadvantaged Group (DG) category applicants include the SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, differently-abled, and transgender.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App